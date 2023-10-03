Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,937 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

