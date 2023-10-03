Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.34

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.34 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 4793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SYBT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 955.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 86.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 194.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 219,616 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

