StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $19.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

Mannatech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

