StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.17. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

