StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 3.4 %

FTEK opened at $1.14 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 4.17.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

