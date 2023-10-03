StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RIBT opened at $0.44 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.49.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
