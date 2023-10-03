StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $33.93 million, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
