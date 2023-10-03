StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $33.93 million, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

