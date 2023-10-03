StockNews.com Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,054. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

