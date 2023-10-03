StockNews.com Upgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.
Ribbon Communications Stock Performance
Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $210.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.88 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 135.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.
Ribbon Communications Company Profile
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.
