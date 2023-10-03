Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,000 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,202,000 after purchasing an additional 835,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,086,000 after buying an additional 1,110,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,608,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,344,000 after buying an additional 69,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. 794,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

