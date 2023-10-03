Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Buys 237 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 93,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. 2,297,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,344. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
