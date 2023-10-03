Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 8.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $30,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,306. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.72 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

