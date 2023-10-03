Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $14.29 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 209,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.44 and a one year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

