Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,364. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.58.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

