Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.86. 570,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

