Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 496 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $92.68. 4,063,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.