Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Stratasys stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $897.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

