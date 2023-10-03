Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.60, but opened at $58.04. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $58.69, with a volume of 166,976 shares traded.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GPCR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
