Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

SYK stock opened at $274.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $203.23 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

