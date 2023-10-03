Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in September

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,538,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 4,842,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,065.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of DNPUF stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

