Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

INTC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. 14,511,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,678,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.