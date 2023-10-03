Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned about 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.85. 83,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

