Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $154.35. The company had a trading volume of 100,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,384. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.51 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.