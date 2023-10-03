Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 224.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 268,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,891.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,211 shares of company stock worth $4,651,287 over the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WOR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on WOR

Worthington Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WOR traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $60.75. 21,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $77.42.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Worthington Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.