Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

