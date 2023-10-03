Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $724,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VO traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $202.98. 230,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.