Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. 42,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,843. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

