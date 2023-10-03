Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $171.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,041,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,496,221. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.