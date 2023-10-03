Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.81. 687,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,594. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.