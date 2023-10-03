Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.81. 687,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,594. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.