Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $43.63. 129,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

