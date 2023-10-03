Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Steph & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

AGG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.78. 3,468,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,340,123. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.68 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.