Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. Stephens upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 3.1 %

IBP traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.12. 32,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.73. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

