Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.93. 134,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average is $242.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

