Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 3,003 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 283,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 391,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

