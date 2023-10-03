SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.16. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
