SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.16. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

