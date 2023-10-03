Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $26.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1764617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $33,829.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,042 shares of company stock worth $881,731. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Sunrun by 7.8% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 953,877 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 64.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,071 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

