SVB Leerink Increases Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Price Target to $97.00

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GPCR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $65.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 997,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,446,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 195,708 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 36,763 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% in the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after buying an additional 1,200,991 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

