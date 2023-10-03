Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.73% from the stock’s previous close.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,067. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,515,000 after buying an additional 341,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,681,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,152,000 after acquiring an additional 221,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,181,000 after acquiring an additional 217,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,376,000 after acquiring an additional 551,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

