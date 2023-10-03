Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $551.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $475.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $463.82 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $471.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $448.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

