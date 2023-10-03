Syscoin (SYS) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0871 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $65.11 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,551.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.66 or 0.00873490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00146771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015359 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

