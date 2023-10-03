Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

