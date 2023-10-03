Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Tactile Systems Technology accounts for about 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,547. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $319.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

