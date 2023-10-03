Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of TANH opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

