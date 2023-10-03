Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading 2.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.22. 109,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 569,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.
In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $470,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $905,709.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $470,807.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,709.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $34,500.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,388. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $5,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.
