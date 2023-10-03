TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.01

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 246761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 390.28%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

