TD Securities Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$26.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.56.

Aritzia stock opened at C$23.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$21.15 and a 52-week high of C$55.56.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Aritzia had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of C$462.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 0.8906898 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.59, for a total value of C$245,900.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

