TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $118.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.27.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.0 %

SNX stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,781.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,483,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,332,766 shares of company stock worth $220,655,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,357,000 after purchasing an additional 703,875 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.