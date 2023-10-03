TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $239,957,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Stock Performance
NYSE TEL opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.
TE Connectivity Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
