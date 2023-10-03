Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK

Teck Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TECK opened at $41.59 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.