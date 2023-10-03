Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,452 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after buying an additional 305,670 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

